BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — High school students got a look at prospective career paths in the armed forces on Wednesday.

The North Dakota National Guard hosted a career fair at the Bismarck State College Career Center, where representatives of branches were able to speak with students.

At the fair, students saw technology up close, like combat jeeps, driving simulations and lifelike medical practice dummies.

MSgt. Calder Ressler says even though recruitment has been low in recent years, holding events like this helps with keeping the guard ready at a moment’s notice as well as.

“We have great numbers right now, and we have a lot of people with a lot of interest,” said Ressler. “So far, 50 students that have come to us and said they’d like to discuss the National Guard as a possible opportunity for themselves.”

For more information on the National Guard Career Fair, head to its website.