One man is in the hospital after attempting to flee law enforcement in a vehicle pursuit.

The man was wanted on multiple warrants and led the Morton County Sheriff’s office on a chase on Highway 1806 south of Mandan on Wednesday.

It came to an end after the driver’s tires were blown out by spikes laid to stop the driver.

The driver lost control causing his vehicle to roll over off the highway.

The chase started around 12:20 and lasted about an hour. Charges are pending.