NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The days of slow internet and dial-up should be coming to an end for some of North Dakota’s more rural counties. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $18 million to provide access to high-speed internet for 1,151 rural residents and businesses across North Dakota and Montana.

The Reservation Telephone Cooperative (RTC) will use the investment to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network, a new technology that brings remarkable speed and an altogether new broadband experience.

This network will connect 1,151 people, 67 businesses, four public schools, and 91 farms in Dunn, McKenzie, and McLean counties in North Dakota as well as Richland and Wibaux counties in Montana.

RTC will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This will give eligible residents a discount of up to $30 per month.