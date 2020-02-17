High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends with Serious Injuries

A Williston woman is in the hospital after her vehicle rolled over 20 miles north of Kildeer on Saturday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says at around 11:15 p.m., the 20-year-old was being pursued by the Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department, driving well above the speed limit on Highway 22, at over 115 miles per hour.

Police pursued her for three miles before the driver drove off of the roadway while trying to go around a curve.

The vehicle rolled and landed on its passenger side.

The Williston woman was transported to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.