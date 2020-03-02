High-Speed Pursuit Crosses Canadian Border

Rolette County Sheriff Office posted information to social media about a police pursuit this weekend.

Deputies reported that they assisted in a vehicle pursuit that was started by the Pierce County Sheriffs Office on Highway 3. This was Friday night just after 10:00 p.m.

The driver fleeing had a tail light and headlight out, and officers say they were driving recklessly.

RCSO set out spike strips, that were able to blow out one tire on the fleeing white Ford F-150.

The report says the driver continued at a high rate of speed through Dunseith, and north to the Canadian Port of Entry. Then they rammed into a barricade at the port and continued at a high speed into Canada.

Photo shared with the post on RCSO’s Facebook page

The Sheriff’s Office ended the pursuit shortly after.

The truck was eventually located several miles north, in Manitoba, unoccupied.

KX News reached out to RCSO. A Deputy told us there is no additional information at this time.

Stick with KX News for updates on this story.

