High-Speed Pursuit Crosses Canadian Border

Rolette County Sheriff Office posted information to social media about a police pursuit this weekend.
Deputies reported that they assisted in a vehicle pursuit that was started by the Pierce County Sheriffs Office on Highway 3. This was Friday night just after 10:00 p.m.
The driver fleeing had a tail light and headlight out, and officers say they were driving recklessly.
RCSO set out spike strips, that were able to blow out one tire on the fleeing white Ford F-150.
The report says the driver continued at a high rate of speed through Dunseith, and north to the Canadian Port of Entry. Then they rammed into a barricade at the port and continued at a high speed into Canada.
The Sheriff’s Office ended the pursuit shortly after.
The truck was eventually located several miles north, in Manitoba, unoccupied.
KX News reached out to RCSO. A Deputy told us there is no additional information at this time.
