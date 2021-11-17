High winds and garage fire prompt resident evacuation in Glen Ullin

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at a detached garage in Glen Ullin last night at approximately 7:30 p.m. which resulted in evacuating residents in five nearby homes.

The two-stall garage at 101 N Ave. E in Glen Ullin became engulfed in fire, and Glen Ullin Fire Department responded to put out the flames.

Video provided by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office

No one was inside the garage at the time, and it appears the fire’s origin was from a wood-burning stove.

MCSO deputies evacuated nearby residents as a precautionary measure based on the high winds and flying embers. The garage, and the vehicles inside, were a total loss.

The residents returned to their homes at approximately 9:00 p.m., and no injuries were reported.