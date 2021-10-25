High winds force Mandan landfill to temporarily ban accepting loose loads

The Mandan city landfill has temporarily banned accepting loose loads due to the high winds surging through the area.

A loose load is anything that can easily be blown from the landfill to a neighboring property such as paper, cardboard and plastic. The landfill is temporarily refusing such loads as a precautionary measure to reduce the amount of debris that blows offsite

Once the winds die down, the landfill will resume accepting loose loads.

Landfill officials also suggest, with the high winds today, that residents secure their curbside recycling and garbage containers to keep them from possibly blowing away.

