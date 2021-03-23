High winds push large grass fire toward Rolla Monday night

With 25 mile-per-hour winds driving the flames, firefighters and crews from seven area departments spent Monday night battling a 150-acre grass fire near Rolla.

According to Belcourt Fire Chief A.J. Laducer, crews first arrived at the fire around 9:00 Monday night. It took 82 firefighters and 38 fire trucks three hours to bring the massive blaze under control.

Photo courtesy Scott Gailfus

Photo courtesy Scott Gailfus

The wind gusts kept trying to push the fire toward Rolla as crews worked to stop the flames in their tracks.

Authorities aren’t sure yet how the grass fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze remains under investigation.