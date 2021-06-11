High winds topple semis across North Dakota

High winds screaming through North Dakota are being blamed for a number of semi-trailer crashes Friday.

Just this afternoon around 2:15 p.m., about 4 miles south of Minot on U.S. Highway 83, high winds knocked a semi onto its side.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver said the trailer, which was empty, began to fishtail because of the high wind. Then the trailer was apparently lifted off the ground and dropped, forcing the semi onto its side, briefly blocking the southbound lane of Highway 83.

No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation by the highway patrol.



High winds apparently upended this semi on U.S. Highway 83 south of Minot. Photos courtesy of Krystle Foster.

Meanwhile, three semi-trailers on Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota were blown over in Traill and Grand Forks counties Friday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says all the rigs were northbound and ended up on their sides.

Two semis were near Hillsboro and the third was nearing Thompson.

No injuries were reported in all three incidents.