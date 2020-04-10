Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Higher grocery prices doesn’t necessarily mean price gouging

You may have noticed during your routine grocery shopping that some items are a little more expensive than usual. We spoke to a store director from Marketplace Foods to find out why things cost a little more, and to clarify that it is not price gouging.

During this pandemic, farmers and other suppliers are working overtime to keep up with the demand for essential items like eggs, milk and toilet paper.

Kraft-Heinz, for example, has stopped making about 450 products to focus on high-volume items.

“The strain on the supply with the volume that everyone’s buying, they actually stopped promotional allowances, so that’s what we’re not receiving, so that’s what we’re not passing on,” said Zac Miller, senior store director West Region, Marketplace Foods.

Miller said the demand for eggs increases around Easter every year, so prices tend to be a bit higher anyway, pandemic or not.

