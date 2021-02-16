Higher possibility of home fires this time of year

With everyone trying to keep their homes heated around the clock, there’s a higher possibility for home fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 48 percent of home heating fires take place in December, January and February.

The Bismarck Fire Marshal says there are ways you can avoid this, like having your furnace serviced every year helps, in addition to having your chimney or fireplace cleaned out.

Another thing to remember: there should be 3 feet of space around heating appliances.

“They start out small but they’re going to grow quickly. So there’s a number of factors there. One is modern furnishings that we have in our home. Two is modern home construction and layout and design of a home,” said Owen Fitzsimmons.

He also says to make sure to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they’re working properly.