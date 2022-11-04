BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Bismarck, ND using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

#23. Preschool teachers, except special education

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $31,720

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#22. Self-enrichment teachers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $36,360

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#21. Substitute teachers, short-term

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $36,750

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#20. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $37,220

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#19. Library technicians

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $38,000

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#18. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $59,000

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#17. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $60,440

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#16. Librarians and media collections specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $61,650

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#15. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $62,260

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#14. Special education teachers, middle school

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $62,690

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#13. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#12. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $62,900

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#11. Special education teachers, secondary school

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $63,270

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#10. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $64,460

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#9. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $68,210

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

#8. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $72,520

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

#7. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $74,690

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

#6. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $75,030

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

#5. Instructional coordinators

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $75,760

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#4. Business teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $80,710

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#3. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $81,160

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#2. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $82,740

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#1. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $85,750

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.