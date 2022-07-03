Don’t forget to check local regulations and location rules before planning a tailgate party to avoid being shut down or turned away at the big game.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The most popular barbequing holiday in the United States is the 4th of July, Independence Day. There’s no better summer day for grilled food, family, friends, and fireworks.

But mother nature appears to have other plans in the local area, with chances of severe storms that may include golf ball-sized hail and tornadoes, according to our KX Storm Team.

With that in mind, you may not be able to go outside and grill your favorite holiday foods, but someone else can.

Thanks to some help from Yelp, we were able to compile a list of the Top 6 highest-rated restaurants in the Bismarck-Mandan area that offer the Best Barbeque to help fill that 4th of July craving.

Here’s the full list according to Yelp:

(Longhorn Steakhouse)

6. LongHorn Steakhouse – 4/5 stars out of 54 reviews.

4th of July Hours: 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

(Space Aliens Grill & Bar)

5. Space Aliens Grill & Bar – 3.5/5 stars out of 81 reviews.

4th of July Hours: Closed

(Texas Roadhouse)

4. Texas Roadhouse – 4/5 stars out of 55 reviews.

4th of July Hours: 3:30 p.m. — 10 p.m.

(Dickey’s Barbeque Pit)

3. Dickey’s Barbeque Pit – 3.5/5 stars out of 8 reviews.

4th of July Hours: 10:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.

(Famous Daves BBQ)

2. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que – 4/5 stars out of 44 reviews.

4th of July Hours: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

(Laughing Sun Brewery)

Laughing Sun Brewery – 4.5/5 stars out of 125 reviews.

4th of July Hours: Closed

All Rankings and Reviews are from Yelp