There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Bismarck on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#9. Pizza Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 305 E Main Street, Mandan, ND 58554

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Space Aliens Grill & Bar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1304 E Century Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0627

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. A & B Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: South 7th Street, Bismarck, ND 58501

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. The CraftCade – Pizza & Craft Beer Arcade

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 405 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND 58501-4023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Bruno’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 910 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504-5649

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Nardello’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1001 West Interstate Avenue, Suite 112 Suite 112, Bismarck, ND 58503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. A & B Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1017 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0551

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4510 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 58503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Fireflour Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 111 N 5th St Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-4026

– Read more on Tripadvisor

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.