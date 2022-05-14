BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Bismarck using rankings from Tripadvisor. Restaurants on the list may be closed due to COVID-19.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Ground Round Restaurant

– Rating: 4 of 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 526 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504-5523

#29. Bruno’s Pizza

– Rating: 4 of 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 910 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504-5649

#28. Noodlezip

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 206 E Main Ave Suite #2, Bismarck, ND 58501-3845

#27. A & B Pizza

– Rating: 4 of 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1017 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0551

#26. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4 of 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 401 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck, ND 58504

#25. Bistro 1100

– Rating: 4 of 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1103 East Front Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58504

#24. Kroll’s Diner

– Rating: 4 of 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2505 State Street, Bismarck, ND 58503

#23. Space Aliens Grill & Bar

– Rating: 3.5 of 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1304 E Century Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0627

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4 of 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1070 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0596

#21. Ruby Tuesday

– Rating: 4 of 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3520 State St, Bismarck, ND 58503-0764

#20. Butterhorn

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 210 Main Ave E, Bismarck, ND 58501-3848

#19. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4 of 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1130 E Century AVE, Bismarck, ND 58503

#18. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4 of 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1685 N Grandview Ln, Bismarck, ND 58503-0808

#17. Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2626 State St, Bismarck, ND 58503-0667

#16. HuHot Mongolian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 409 S 3rd St Kirkwood Mall, Bismarck, ND 58504-5522

#15. Charras and Tequila

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4503 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 58503-1285

#14. La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4 of 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 505 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck, ND 58504

#13. Kobe’s Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 W Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0955

#12. Little Cottage Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2513 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-5042

#11. The Walrus Restaurant

– Rating: 4 of 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1136 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58501

#10. The Toasted Frog

– Rating: 4 of 5 (251 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 124 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND 58501-4001

#9. Peacock Alley

– Rating: 4 of 5 (418 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 422 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-4042

#8. 40 Steak & Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1401 Interchange Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-2078

#7. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

– Rating: 4 of 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4510 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 58503

#6. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1505 Burnt Boat Dr, Bismarck, ND 58503-0837

#5. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (614 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3130 N 14th St, Bismarck, ND 58503

#4. Fireflour Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 111 N 5th St Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-4026

#3. JL Beers

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (209 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 217 N 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58501-3832

#2. Blarney Stone Pub

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (596 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-4042

#1. Pirogue Grille

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (333 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 121 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND 58501-4002

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.