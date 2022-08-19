MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Construction crews continue placing new pavement markings along the Highway 1806 South roadway near Mandan, according to project officials. Next week, old traffic signals will be removed and the new signals will be activated. Some concrete sidewalk work will need to take place after the signal work.

Project officials says drivers should expect the same type of traffic control layout for the remaining work, with driving lanes switching from outer lanes of the roadway to middle lanes as needed to complete the project.

Crews will also replace concrete barriers on the Heart River Bridge (also known as Sitting Bull Bridge) with orange construction drums and tubes next week. Within the next two weeks, asphalt adjacent to the bridge will be paved and grooved to provide traction.

The majority of the construction, aside from bridge work, is expected to be complete by the last week of August, pending any weather delays.

Project officials also offer a few reminders: