Highway 28 hazmat spill contained after tractor trailer crashes in Carpio

A tractor trailer crash in Carpio Saturday afternoon has spilled about 3,000 gallons of hydrocarbon liquid, North Dakota Highway Patrol reports.

Sgt. Jeremiah Bohn says the driver was heading north on Highway 28 when he slid through a stop sign and hit an approach in Carpio.

A viewer sent in the video shown — she says the crash happened in her front yard this afternoon.

She says she removed the driver from the tractor trailer, and helped give first aid before an ambulance came and the driver was taken to the hospital.

She and her husband found the tractor trailer on its side and the semi cab all but demolished.

Earlier today, the North Dakota Department of Transportation had listed a “hazardous material spill” in that area.

Highway Patrol says the hazmat has been contained completely and the road is open.