Highway 83 between Underwood and Washburn will be closed August 12

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close US Highway 83 between Underwood and Washburn on Monday, August 12. The closure is to allow the Falkirk Mining Company to remove the cable belt bridge that crosses over the highway.

The roadway will be closed to thru traffic for the entire day.

The following detours will be in place:

Northbound traffic on US 83 will need to exit the highway at Washburn and take ND Hwy 200A north to ND Hwy 200, then take ND Hwy 200 west to Underwood and re-enter US 83.

Southbound traffic on US 83 will need to exit the highway at Underwood and take ND Hwy 200 east to ND Hwy 200A, then take ND Hwy 200A south to Washburn and re-enter US 83.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists during the detour period to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the zone.\

You can get more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota by calling 511 or visiting the Travel Information Map online at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.