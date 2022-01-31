“When you see things across the county, it also gives you that energy to make sure that you are a good police officer, and you’re giving people good experiences with law enforcement,” ND Highway Patrol Sergeant, Jenna Clawson Huibregtse said.

Good experiences that led to Darcy Aberle’s son, Brady Aberle, saying ‘Dad I want to be just like you.’

Darcy Aberle is a second-generation police officer in his family.

“Kids are little when they say that, but when they say that in high school and they want to be a part of it, you try to help them any kind of way I could,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper, Darcy Aberle said.

Brady Aberle is trying out the critical task assessment. A test that determines if recruits are physically capable of the job in hopes of continuing the family legacy.

“I’ve always known that I kind of wanted to go into law enforcement from a young age. This past summer I did an internship with the highway patrol and I found out my love and I liked it a lot,” recruitment participant Brady Aberle said.

If he steps forward to answer the call and gets accepted in Highway Patrol he plans to change the stigma regarding negativity towards law enforcement by becoming a leader in the community.

“That’s why I want to join by helping the community out, grow a whole community as a whole. Just being available,” Brady Aberle said.

The Critical Task Assessment consists of real-life scenarios such as jumping a fence, climbing stairs, and climbing a wall.

“I did pretty good. I passed it for not being in shape, I feel like I did a pretty good job,” Brady Aberle said.

“It makes me proud, I never pushed it towards him or anything,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Darcy Aberle said.

There were a total of 23 people who signed up to take the fitness course, and Brady passed getting one step closer to answering the call.

Applications for the Highway Patrol will open on March 1st.

