Highway Patrol rescues motorists

With I-94 closed and plenty of No Travel advisories across the central and eastern half of the state Highway Patrol are out in force rescuing stranded drivers caught in the storm.

Highway Patrol says east of Jamestown the HP and NDDOT have helped over 50 stranded vehicles about 5 miles east of Jamestown. They say all but three vehicles have been removed, and three trucks remain.

Near Medina conditions are also a mess. Over a dozen rescues have happened between Jamestown and Crystal Springs just this morning, and efforts are still continuing.

The Highway Patrol says one rescue was a bus with 42 people on board.

Conditions are worsening according to the Highway Patrol in that area. Check the road conditions map before you travel, and download the KX Storm Team app for the latest information.

