Highway Patrol warns truck drivers with heavy loads of high-temp restrictions in place

The state Highway Patrol is reminding truck drivers hauling heavy loads about the high-temperature road restrictions in place.

Trucks classified as overweight are not allowed to travel on roads with asphalt when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees.

The maximum weight on tandem axles is 40,000 pounds and a single axle is 22,000 pounds.

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas says this rule has been in effect for more than two decades and some truck drivers still tend not to abide by these restrictions.

He says following these rules could save drivers from fines and getting their overweight permit taken away, but it also helps save the roads from damage.

“It’s heated up and when the asphalt becomes hot it softens, which does allow our construction workers to form and shape our roads, but after the asphalt cools it does harden and that’s what becomes our driving surface,” Kadrmas said.

Kadrmas says he encourages drivers who know they’ll be carrying an overweight load to plan their route ahead of the excessive heat or wait for it to cool down.