Highway Patrol and DOT work to keep people off Closed roads

The Highway Patrol says they’ve rescued more than 100 vehicles near I-94 in the last 24 hours.

A tour bus and cars with young children were among those on the roads.

KX News spoke to a Trooper who was stationed near Steele along I-94.

He says he’s responded to numerous stranded motorists.. some of which are making unsafe decisions, potentially endangering themselves and law enforcement.

“In responding out to Crystal Springs today, I was doing what felt was safe.

And several times, on the closed interstate, I had to pull over and just let people pass. I wasn’t going to get out of my vehicle and talk to them just for safety reasons,” says Sgt. Travis Skarr.

In one social media post, the Highway Patrol said people aren’t heeding travel warnings and taken GPS re-routes as well as driving around barricades.

The Highway Patrol also illustrated that the jobs of plow drivers to get roads open quicker is also hindered.