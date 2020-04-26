Highway reopened after train derails in eastern North Dakota

by: Associated Press

CARRINGTON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say Highway 52 has been reopened in eastern North Dakota after a grain train derailed.

Carrington Mayor Tom Erdman tells KOVC radio the Canadian Pacific derailment happened near the city at about 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The Highway Patrol reported the highway reopened

Erdman said there were no injuries when the final 20 cars of the 100-car train left the tracks near the highway underpass north of the city.

Crews are currently on site inspecting the bridge and area for any damage. Erdman said Canadian Pacific is bringing in crews to clean up.

