Hillsboro farmer owes almost $300K after bad weather forced him to leave sugar beets in ground

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

A farmer in Hillsboro owes almost $300,000 after bad weather and a harvest forced him to leave nearly all of his sugar beets in the ground.

You can see his crew shredding up more than 800 acres of frozen sugar beets.

The wet and cold season made them unable to harvest — so the year spent preparing the fields and planting the seeds went to waste.

Now, American Crystal Sugar is asking for $343 for every acre of sugar beets unharvested.

That’s roughly $280,000 for Jason Seigert of Hillsboro.

It’s the worst harvest he’s ever had, and it has him worrying about the future for young farmers.

“We got to figure out how to keep this youth here because the aging population of the farmers in North Dakota is getting older all the time. We don’t need htat. We need young people. So how do we keep them here?” said Jason Seigert, Sugar beet producer.

They’re getting the fields ready for next year — optimistic for a better growing season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

6 Commit

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Commit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge