BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the signs of summer wrapping up is the pools closing for the season.

While this is a sad occasion for many kids, that didn’t stop them from having some fun.

There were lots of giggles heard down at the Hillside Aquatic Complex in Bismarck as kids enjoyed their last day by the pool.

Despite a rocky start for Bismarck pools — caused by the lifeguard shortage — it seems like kids were still able to enjoy themselves.

And despite the sadness of summer being over, a few kids KX News spoke with can’t wait for school to start up again.

Three girls said, “I’m gonna be in first grade.”

“I’m gonna be in second grade.”

“I’m gonna be in second.”

KX News asked, “Are you guys excited for school to start?”

To which the girls excitedly responded, “Yeah!”

If your kids are looking for a place to take a dip before school starts up again, the Elks Aquatic Center in Bismarck will be open until August 20.