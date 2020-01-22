Live Now
Hinricksen promoted to McKenzie County Ambulance Supervisor

Local News

A life-saving emergency service in western North Dakota has a new woman in charge.

Tana Hinricksen was promoted to McKenzie County Ambulance Supervisor on Jan. 1.

She’s worked at McKenzie County ambulance since 2014.

There are 20 volunteers and eight, full-time paramedics she’ll be supervising.

She said nothing will change — they’ll continue to help the community when it needs it the most.

“I think the most exciting thing that’s happened, I think, is that it just makes me feel like all the hard work that you put in, has paid off in a lot of ways,” said Hinricksen.

She is replacing Jim Johnsrud who previously served in the position

