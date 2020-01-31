Hippology bringing rural kids together

Last weekend, three Ward County 4-H members placed second at the McLean County Hippology and Horse Quiz Bowl Contest. But these girls are learning more than just about horses.

“Because I love horses and I wanted to make new friends,” said Sadie Lemer.

Lemer has been on the 4-H team for the last three years.

She placed second in the individual Hippology contest and second with the team.

So what does that mean? She and other members learn how to train a horse and take care of one. But it also goes deeper. 4-H’ers learn the science of a horse.

“You learn new things every time,” said Anne Schauer. “There’s just so much and there’s no way you can learn everything, so you just are constantly learning.”

“They also learn teamwork. So there’s a whole concept or part of the competition where they have to do a team problem,” said Emily Goff, coach.

“So, they’re given 10 minutes to work together and they go present in front of a stranger. They’re learning how to work as a team and how to talk and present in front of a stranger. That’s all skills they’re going to take the rest of their lives.”

Goff said hippology means “the study of the horse.” She said it’s a great opportunity for kids to decide if they want to further their studies.

“I was thinking about maybe being like a massage therapist or going into the veterinary part of it,” said Macey Moore.

It’s also a chance for kids living in rural areas to participate and hang out with others who have the same interest.

“We’ve got girls, not only from Berthold, but there’s homeschool kids, there’s kids from Burlington, there’s a girl from Bishop Ryan, there’s a girl from Max,” said Goff. “And they all get to come together and talk about horses, and what other way would they have been able to hang out with each other?”

“It’s just basically about horses and if you like horses, then it’s really fun to do,” said Hailey Schauer.

Goff said it’s fairly inexpensive to join, you just have to be a member of 4-H.

And, they just started their season so now is the perfect time to join.