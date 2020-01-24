Hiring Requirements Changed for Burleigh-Morton Detention Center

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said one of the issues that come with housing more inmates is a need for more jail staff.

The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center currently has 10 openings, out of 83 available positions. They need one nurse, but the rest are correctional officers.

To help bring in more people, Sheriff Leben said they’re widening the applicant pool.

Before now, the Detention Center was the only facility in the state to require a college degree or military experience. As of this year, being 18 and a high school graduate is the new minimum requirement.

“We want people that are here to serve others. Obviously education is important, but first and foremost, we want to make sure we’re hiring the right people. People that are going to treat inmates with respect. People that are gonna work hard,” explained Sheriff Leben.

He said staffing has been an issue since the new detention center opened up two-and-a-half years ago.

