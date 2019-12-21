Historic church in Minot gets a major renovation after 111 years

A historic church in Minot just got a major renovation. St. Leo The Great Roman Catholic Church was originally built in 1908, and this is the first time its ever been renovated.

The exterior was redone in 2011 and the interior is almost complete. The total cost of the renovation was $7 million, raised by the congregation.

Everything from the marble floors, to the pews and even the electrical work, was replaced. The stenciling on the wall is a replica of the pattern that was on the original church, and the pews are a replica of the original ones too.

“Although we’re not in 1908, we’ve kind of brought 1908 back to us,” said Justin Waltz, pastor. “And all of the stuff that was in the church, we were able to replicate and put back into the church. So we’re really reliving history, it’s the end of 100 years and we’re about ready to launch into the next 150 of the new era and the new time.”

Over 900 families attend the church. Mass times will be at the regular schedule this weekend with an added 5 p.m. mass on Sundays.