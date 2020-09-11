Historic hotel, turned low-income housing, to undergo major renovation

A big, brick piece of history is about to undergo some major renovations in the Capital City.

You’d probably recognize the big green awning on the Sunrise building downtown, home to 74 apartment units.

But when it was built in 1916, it was the Van Horn Hotel, and later, called The Prince. The new owner says he’s always admired the building and wants to bring it back to its original grandeur, including the name.

“It’s going to be completely different. It was a pretty fancy building way back in 1916 when it was built, and it was a great hotel up until the ’70s. It was a really fancy place, so I’m going to put a brand new façade on it and make that look really nice; remodel all of the rooms,” shared owner Rolf Eggers.

It will still be housing with the same number of units.

KX News received an anonymous tip that tenants were being evicted in the process. And an inside source tells us, many of the people living there are low income and have nowhere else to go.

Eggers says some people were evicted when he first took over.

“We’ve kept all the people that are behaving and paying rent, and the ones that were misbehaving and not paying rent were asked to leave,” he explained.

When asked if the price of rent will go up when the building is renovated, he responded, “You know, probably around the same. It just depends on the Bismarck market.”

Eggers says he wants to bring back a bar or restaurant to the main floor like there was in its heyday. He’s still looking for local interest though.

Construction is expected to begin this spring.