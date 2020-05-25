Live Now
Historic museum in Washburn is a travel destination for families in ND

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan just re-opened Thursday. Both museums display the history of how North Dakota began on the Missouri River. KX News went there to show why it might be a perfect destination for your family this holiday weekend.

Many of us drive past this building frequently but have you ever actually been inside?
It’s on Highway 83 in Washburn — a special location for the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and the beginning of fur trade, commerce and agriculture in our state. The manager of the Interpretive Center says one of the exhibits inside is more timely than ever.

“It’s important for us to know our history so we can learn from the things in the past.
One of the things that we talk about here in one of our exhibits is epidemics,” said Kevin Kirkey, Manager.

Another new exhibit features the art of George Catlin — a Pennsylvania artist who captures images from early American frontier life. Interpretive Coordinator Dana Morrison says the art can help bring to life a time that might seem distant to most people.

“With North Dakotans we want them to come visit so that we can show them the importance of where they live and who came before them,” said Morrison.

An average season, about 15,000 people stop in Washburn to check out the Interpretive Center.
And this year, they hope you’ll be one of them.

The Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan will be operating in accordance with CDC recommendations and only allowing up to 50 people in at a time. You can find a link with more information here.

