Historical document Digital Scan day at Minot Public Library













Photos taken by Hannah Woosley-Collins

The State of North Dakota library is working hard to preserve and display North Dakota’s history.

On Thursday, people stopped by the Minot Library to scan old documents and pictures that they have. One of the state library workers said there are over 1,800 items that people have given them.

One woman brought in old pictures and documents from her husband’s family who purchased land in the early 1900s.

She explains why she thinks it’s important to scan all of these documents.

“I think technology helps safeguard our memories,” said Janet Anderson. “Technology makes it so if something were to happen, if something awful happened and you lost the physical items, I mean, think back to the flood in 2011, if people had their photos, and their letters and their diaries digitized, then they would still have that and it would be one less loss to overcome.”

To view items at the North Dakota State Library, click here.