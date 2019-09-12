Historical document Digital Scan day at Minot Public Library

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos taken by Hannah Woosley-Collins

The State of North Dakota library is working hard to preserve and display North Dakota’s history.

On Thursday, people stopped by the Minot Library to scan old documents and pictures that they have. One of the state library workers said there are over 1,800 items that people have given them.

One woman brought in old pictures and documents from her husband’s family who purchased land in the early 1900s.

She explains why she thinks it’s important to scan all of these documents.

“I think technology helps safeguard our memories,” said Janet Anderson. “Technology makes it so if something were to happen, if something awful happened and you lost the physical items, I mean, think back to the flood in 2011, if people had their photos, and their letters and their diaries digitized, then they would still have that and it would be one less loss to overcome.”

To view items at the North Dakota State Library, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MIP Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "MIP Class"

Milk Options

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milk Options"

Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minor Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor Flooding"

2019 Best Barbershop

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Best Barbershop"

Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open House"

Judge: Tribe may intervene

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge: Tribe may intervene"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12"

Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way"

Running Red Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Red Lights"

BSC Volleyball Sept. 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball Sept. 11"

Guard 9-11 Memorial 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guard 9-11 Memorial 2"

Policing Near the Border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Policing Near the Border"

Supreme Court Appeals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supreme Court Appeals"

Pumpkin Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Patch"

Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Football"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

U-Mary_Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary_Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss