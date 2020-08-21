Historical Society looking for public input to share ideas that could be considered North Dakota history

Do you know a place in North Dakota that belongs in the history books?

The North Dakota State Historical Society is looking for your input on the state preservation plan.

The Historic Preservation Office is planning for historic preservation projects for the next five years.

It’s conducting a survey that will allow residents to share homes, properties and items that could be considered North Dakota History.

“So we really do like any other government agencies we serve the people. Our job is to, in large part, is to help preserve rich history of North Dakota. And it is a very, very rich history indeed,” shared Zachary J. Lechner, Historic Preservation Specialist.

The preservation office also looks for input from historians, elected officials and archaeologists.

You can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M95B23D