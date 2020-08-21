Historical Society looking for public input to share ideas that could be considered North Dakota history

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Do you know a place in North Dakota that belongs in the history books?

The North Dakota State Historical Society is looking for your input on the state preservation plan.

The Historic Preservation Office is planning for historic preservation projects for the next five years.

It’s conducting a survey that will allow residents to share homes, properties and items that could be considered North Dakota History.

“So we really do like any other government agencies we serve the people. Our job is to, in large part, is to help preserve rich history of North Dakota. And it is a very, very rich history indeed,” shared Zachary J. Lechner, Historic Preservation Specialist.

The preservation office also looks for input from historians, elected officials and archaeologists.

You can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M95B23D

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 8-21

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20

School Pods

Expedition League

WDA Boys Soccer

Custer Park Plaques on Hold

Historical Survey

School in Mandan

Art for Auction

Filmmaker Survives 2 Heart Attacks

Community Outreach

Millions at Stake

Century Volleyball

St. Mary's Saints

Bishop Ryan Football

Thursday, August 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Dog Park

Measure 3 at Supreme Court

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/20

Luna Fest

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss