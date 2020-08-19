HL Construction in Williston donating cornhole boards to support Opportunity Foundation

Hi-Line Construction out of Williston is sending over a few custom-made cornhole boards for the non-profit Opportunity Foundation to use in its cornhole tournament, coming up in a couple of weeks.

Organizers say the tournament raises money in order to take disabled people in the community on various trips and provide the support that may be needed.

“We totally stand behind it, I mean, that’s what it’s all about for us, reaching out to your local community, especially local for us and being present within the community,” manager of HL Construction Nick Kuehl said.

Kuehl says a few of the cornhole boards will be auctioned off to support the foundation as well.