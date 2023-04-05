BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senator John Hoeven held a meeting with city, county, and federal authorities to prepare for potential spring flooding in Burleigh and Morton Counties on Wednesday, along with the National Weather Service (NWS) — all of whom gathered together to discuss the unusual winter North Dakota has had.

“We were expecting a snowier than typical winter, but this was not in the cards,” said John Paul Martin with the NWS.

This year’s winter began back in November when Bismarck received 18 inches of snow at once.

“Anywhere that got the snow from November and kept it because there were places that got it and lost it,” stated Hydrologist, Allen Schlag. “But those who kept it, all we did was keep piling snow all winter long.”

However, North Dakota will get some relief from the colder temperatures soon.

“It looks like a mild period,” said Martin. “There’s going to be a significant melt going on. Spits of precipitation here and there nothing significant — at least for the next 10 days or so.”

Officials say they don’t believe Bismarck is going to deal with major flooding — but for area counties, that’s a different story.

“We need to start looking for any flooding that we might see,” noted Senator Hoeven. “Of course, coming into this spring, we were pretty dry. But nevertheless, with the amount of snow we’ve had and the winter going on, we just want to make sure that we are talking to everybody so that we can get the best information out there.”

“I think the melt is going to go too fast,” said Schlag. “The water is going to run, and it’s going to run high for a little while.”

However, county officials have a plan in place if there is severe flooding. Once the melt season begins, Morton and Burleigh counties will be monitoring areas that could see issues this spring.

“We do have our flood antics similar to the city of Mandan,” stated Burleigh County’s Emergency Management Director, Mary Senger. “When it gets to a certain stage, we’ll have a whole list of things that we do specific to the gates and the flood control structure.”

With warmer weather on the way, both counties are working to sell sandbags for residents in and outside city limits.