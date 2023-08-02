DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — One of our mottos here at KX News is that we like to keep it local. And one North Dakota lawmaker is pairing up with farmers and ranchers to do just that.

Senator John Hoeven spent the day at the Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange in Dickinson discussing bipartisan legislation he is putting forward to improve the livestock disaster program. This will help make sure that, when disaster strikes, ranchers aren’t left high and dry.

“Every American benefits from our farmers and ranchers because they produce the highest quality, lowest cost food supply,” said Hoeven. “Our network of family-based farms and ranches is incredibly important, and we need to make sure it’s there for the long term.”

Hoeven also discussed ag programs and farm bills aimed at increasing transparency for both producers and consumers. Ranchers say that these programs are a long time coming.

“Everybody needs to know where your meat comes from,” said Frank Tomac, the president of the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota. “You know where your underwear comes from because it’s on the label. Where does your beef come from? It’s not on the label. We need that.”

Producers say that these programs will not only help the farmers and the ranchers but also the consumers as well.

“Any time we have transparency in our system, it all goes down to the confidence in the product — and that comes to the consumers too,” said Jason Leiseth, the president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. “If they’re feeling confident that the producers are treated fairly, it all helps along the chain so that we’re all on the same team.”

These bills are just the first step of many that will help North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers keep doing what they do best.

Hoeven will continue to meet with ranchers around the state to further develop the bill. To find out more details about the farm bill and the programs, click the link here.