Holiday items in demand for Minot thrift store

Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day today — and managers at an area thrift store say they fly off the racks this time of year.

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch thrift store in Minot sells new and gently-used items and gives the proceeds after bills and salaries to the ranch.

The ranch is a Christian treatment and educational center for children and their families. Store leadership says they’ve seen been an increase in shoppers and donations this holiday season.

“We have had lots of people come in for ugly Christmas sweaters,” said store manager Ashley Benson. “It’s definitely something that’s been on people’s shopping list this year. Again one of those items that as soon as we put it out, it’s gone.”

Some things the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Store needs more of are men’s and children’s clothing.