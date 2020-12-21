Holiday Mental Health: Tips to stay stress-free during the pandemic from a Bismarck psychologist

If you live with a mental health condition, you may be having a difficult time with the change of plans this year. KX News met up with a clinical psychologist in Bismarck to learn more on how to get through the holidays.

A sudden shift in tradition may have you feeling a real loss of control on top of disappointment especially during times of high stress – like both the pandemic and the holiday season.

But that doesn’t mean that the holidays are destined to be a disappointment this year. Dr. Julijana Nevland, a clinical psychologist in Bismarck says you can mentally prepare to face the holiday season head-on.

Even if you’re not able to see your family, she says to keep doing things you love and remember to use Facetime or Zoom to stay connected. She also mentioned the importance of keeping your schedule structured. Whether it’s eating, sleeping, or exercising, keep your routine.

Dr. Julijana Nevland says, “Research continues to emphasize the importance of staying on track. It gives us comfort. It gives us familiarity, and it helps us get through those uncertain times.”

Dr. Nevland says she knows many are struggling because the pandemic is dragging on longer than expected. But she says 10 to 15 percent of her clients say they’re feeling optimistic and hopeful for the vaccine and are looking forward to seeing family again.

She also mentioned to not be afraid to reach out for help. There are many resources out there and we don’t have to go through this alone.