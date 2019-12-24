Beginning January 6, 2020 recycling and garbage will be picked up on the same day for Bismarck residents…just in time to recycle the remains of wrapping paper, ribbons and bows.

Every holiday season, Americans unknowingly place the wrong items in their recycling bins, causing issues for the recycling facilities. The cost of dealing with misplaced items can quickly turn any recycling worker into a Grinch.

Follow these holiday recycling naughty-and-nice lists to make it easy to correctly sort and recycle the right materials, so you can focus on holiday fun.

The Nice List: What to Recycle

Holiday cards and envelopes (without embellishments; remove the batteries from electronic greeting cards)

Plastic bottles and jugs (that are empty, clean and dry)

Metal food and beverage cans (that are empty, clean and dry)

Cardboard (that is clean, dry and flattened)

Paper boxes (including gift, shoe, and shipping boxes)

Plain wrapping paper and gift bags (no glitter, foil or decorations)

The Naughty List: What to Reuse, Donate or Discard

Cellophane wrapping

Fancy gift bags and wrapping paper (with foil, lamination or decorations)

Packing materials: bubble wrap, plastic air pillows, foam sheets and packing peanuts

Food waste

Electronics or anything battery-powered

Decorations including lights

Trees – artificial and real

Clothing and shoes

Ribbons and bows

Never toss old phones, laptops, tablets, TVs, toys or other items with a battery into your trash or recycling. If you’re replacing electronics, it’s best for the environment to keep them out of the waste stream. You can either donate working electronics to a charity or check with your local service provider for special instructions and options for electronics recycling.