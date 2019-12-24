Holiday recycling: Naughty and Nice lists

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beginning January 6, 2020 recycling and garbage will be picked up on the same day for Bismarck residents…just in time to recycle the remains of wrapping paper, ribbons and bows. 

Every holiday season, Americans unknowingly place the wrong items in their recycling bins, causing issues for the recycling facilities. The cost of dealing with misplaced items can quickly turn any recycling worker into a Grinch. 

Follow these holiday recycling naughty-and-nice lists to make it easy to correctly sort and recycle the right materials, so you can focus on holiday fun.

The Nice List: What to Recycle

  • Holiday cards and envelopes (without embellishments; remove the batteries from electronic greeting cards)
  • Plastic bottles and jugs (that are empty, clean and dry)
  • Metal food and beverage cans (that are empty, clean and dry)
  • Cardboard (that is clean, dry and flattened)
  • Paper boxes (including gift, shoe, and shipping boxes)
  • Plain wrapping paper and gift bags (no glitter, foil or decorations)

The Naughty List: What to Reuse, Donate or Discard

  • Cellophane wrapping
  • Fancy gift bags and wrapping paper (with foil, lamination or decorations)
  • Packing materials: bubble wrap, plastic air pillows, foam sheets and packing peanuts
  • Food waste
  • Electronics or anything battery-powered
  • Decorations including lights
  • Trees – artificial and real
  • Clothing and shoes
  • Ribbons and bows

Never toss old phones, laptops, tablets, TVs, toys or other items with a battery into your trash or recycling. If you’re replacing electronics, it’s best for the environment to keep them out of the waste stream. You can either donate working electronics to a charity or check with your local service provider for special instructions and options for electronics recycling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"

Last Minute Shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Minute Shopping"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23"

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler"

Kyle Hardy Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kyle Hardy Update"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge