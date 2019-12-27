Holiday Shopping Season is Over– Now What?

With a shorter time for holiday shopping, you may wonder how did it go?

The holiday shopping season runs from Black Friday to the weekend before Christmas.

But this year with Thanksgiving being so late into November, a week of shopping was lost.

“Without that extra week, without that extra weekend we saw a little bit of a extra hustle and bustle. And panic in people’s shopping eyes. Crossing things off their list the last week before Christmas,” shares Jennifer Wilson, the Kirkwood Mall General Manager.

Mall Manager Jennifer Wilson says it’s a mixed bag every year of how stores perform during the season.

This year, there was a steady crowd every week, attracting vendors from all over to join the mall.

“Our mall was full of tenants as well, and that really helped us service everyone’s needs. From shopping for themselves to shopping for gifts,” explains Wilson.

Most of the time tenants come in just for fall till the end of December.

But this year, there’s at least one deciding to stay.

The owner of Foxes Den, decided to stay to the end of march before they go back to Medora.

“We want to have a couple of sales and do some inventory reduction sales. Plus I think a lot of people they come to the mall to do Christmas shopping. This way after the Christmas season people can kind of take it easy and not feel like they’re rushed,” shares Deb Lervik, Owner of Foxes Den.

Many stores are now trying to get rid of their left over inventory, to create room for the upcoming season.

“A lot of store have fifty, sixty and seventy-five percent off their products. And every one just had Christmas,” explains Wilson.

Wilson says the shoppers that are in the mall right now are either exchanging those unwanted presents, using their gift cards, or taking advantage of after holiday sales.

She also shares that events coming up in January at the Event Center and Ramkota brings in traffic to the mall.

