Live Now
WATCH NOW: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Holiday toy safety: What to look for

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — The holiday season is here and for many kids, that means one thing: toys.

But Safe Kids of Minot said safety should be at the top of their wish list.

Over 150,000 children were treated in emergency rooms across the country for toy-related injuries just last year.

When buying toys, you need to make sure they are age-appropriate for your child and be aware of small parts that could be a choking hazard.

One expert said if you aren’t sure if the toy is OK for your child, there are things you can do to make sure.

“They have little plastic cylinders that are made to check for choking hazards. You can buy them off Amazon, they have them at Walmart. Just to be sure how small those pieces are. Kids can choke on anything as small as a small marble,” said Amber Emerson, coordinator with Safe Kids Minot.

Emerson also recommended registering the toy with the company so if there is a recall, you are aware. She said checking recalls.gov once a week is also not a bad idea.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12"

Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow"

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge