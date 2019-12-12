Holiday toy safety: What to look for

MINOT — The holiday season is here and for many kids, that means one thing: toys.

But Safe Kids of Minot said safety should be at the top of their wish list.

Over 150,000 children were treated in emergency rooms across the country for toy-related injuries just last year.

When buying toys, you need to make sure they are age-appropriate for your child and be aware of small parts that could be a choking hazard.

One expert said if you aren’t sure if the toy is OK for your child, there are things you can do to make sure.

“They have little plastic cylinders that are made to check for choking hazards. You can buy them off Amazon, they have them at Walmart. Just to be sure how small those pieces are. Kids can choke on anything as small as a small marble,” said Amber Emerson, coordinator with Safe Kids Minot.

Emerson also recommended registering the toy with the company so if there is a recall, you are aware. She said checking recalls.gov once a week is also not a bad idea.