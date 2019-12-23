Holiday travelers hit the skies

The Minot airport has 1,000 passengers every day during this time of year, according to the airport director.

He also said all of the outbound flights have been completely full — United, Delta and Allegiant haven’t had an empty seat since Friday.

People are traveling home for Christmas and he said some are heading to warm destinations like Las Vegas and Arizona.

We spoke to people leaving and arriving to find out what their plans are.

“To visit my son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters,” said traveler Sharie Mahler. “They’re stationed in the Air Force here.”

How long are you staying for?

“14 days. Yes, it’s going to be fun.”

“We’re going to Louisiana because my parents live there,” said traveler Kylee Brooks.

And how long are you guys going to be there?

“About two weeks,” said traveler Asher Cedillo.

People arriving received a special welcome from Buddy the Elf, who wished them a merry Christmas.

