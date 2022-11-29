MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An art museum is making sure locals are filled with the holiday spirit, while also showcasing beautiful decorations.

After a two-year absence, the Taube Museum of Art in Minot has brought back its Holiday Twilight Tour of Homes.

This year there will be a six-stop self-guided tour, where you get to view people’s homes and decorations both inside and out.

Each house has a unique touch of style to their home and there is not a specific order of homes you need to follow.

“It just makes you happier, we’re just trying really hard to keep promoting both all of the non-profit art organizations in our area, there’s a ton of them, and also just all of our local artists,” said Taube Museum of Art Executive Director, Rachel Alfaro.

The tickets are $16 and proceeds from this event will benefit the Taube and their need for a wheelchair lift, as theirs is currently out of service.