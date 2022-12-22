(KXNET) — For many families, one popular Christmas tradition is piling into the car and viewing the Christmas lights and displays at various homes in the community.

This year is proving to be a particularly good one for brightly-colored displays. Here’s a list of some of the ones in the area we’ve collected that are sure to please young and old alike.

You can also view a Google map featuring these and other holiday light displays in the area.

Another source is the “I Love Christmas Lights Bismarck-Mandan” Facebook page.

Yet another is the “Christmas Lights Minot North Dakota” Facebook page.

If you know of other outstanding light displays that should be added to this list, let us know.

Mandan

411 West Main Street. The new Mandan Holiday Lights on Main display in Dykshoorn and Heritage Parks are a mini-wonderland of lights and activities. You’re encouraged to walk around in the area to see the displays up close.

________________________________________________________________________

Bismarck

2228 Kennedy Avenue. It’s the Chmielewski Christmas Corner, a bright, colorful display of holiday figures, symbols and much more. It’s quite an experience in person.

East Divide Avenue and Northview Lane. It’s called “Candy Cane Lane,” and it’s a coordinated street-long display of lights and music. You literally drive several blocks up and down the street with holidays displays on both sides of the road.

1000 West Divide Avenue. A massive tree in the front yard is decorated in thousands of lights (which makes you wonder how they managed to decorate it). The tree and front yard are decked out with a lighted holiday train display and other colorful figures.

11405 26th Street North. Various holiday characters and symbols decorate both sides of the long driveway to the house, which is also decked out in a colorful light display.

2016 Telluride Lane. Just a bit east of Hawktree Golf Course. An assortment of colorful figures along with a brilliant blue row of decorated trees.

120 Tuscon Avenue. It’s the Herreid Family Light Show, featuring dancing lights synched to music you can dial up in your vehicle.

7315 Runnel Road. Dancing light show display synced to a holiday soundtrack. Tune in to 104.1 for the music.

2906 Remuda Drive. It’s the 2022 Roth house holiday creation with new additions this year.

3236 Avenue C East. One block north of the Coke plant. Lights are set to music and you can listen on the radio.

507 Munich Drive. A dancing light display synced with music you can listen to on your vehicle’s radio.

3001 Sleepy Hollow Loop. Dancing lights, holiday characters and more.

600 East Boulevard Avenue. The North Dakota State Capitol Building uses selected office lights in the building to create a Christmas Tree display for everyone to see. The State Christmas Tree is also located her inside the building.

________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln

14 Benteen Drive. A frenetic flashing light display, timed to music you can dial up on your vehicle radio.

________________________________________________________________________

Wilton

708 High Park Drive North. An annual, brightly colored, dancing light show.