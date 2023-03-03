MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Minot Home and Garden Show is in town from March 3 to 4, bringing exhibitors from all over for you to meet — and one of the vendor tables hosts members of the NDSU Master Gardener Program.

Master Gardeners are ambassadors who assist the extension service and teach people about horticulture. And Master Gardener Julie Woodbury says people should consider taking up gardening because you can do it both outside and inside in our state. And she says nothing beats fresh produce that you can grow right at home.

“Gardening is so good for you,” states Woodbury. “It’s good for your soul. It’s great exercise, and as a former Ag teacher, I think it’s important that people understand what it’s like to produce their own food. We all eat three times a day. We depend on farmers, but we really don’t understand what it’s like to produce what we consume.”

To get in contact with your local master gardener program and learn more about how you can get started gardening in North Dakota, contact your local NDSU extension agency.