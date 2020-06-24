Home sales down nationwide due to COVID-19; Not as bleak in North Dakota

According to David VanAssche, a realtor in Williston, this isn’t a terrible time to purchase or sell a home.

He says for a homeowner looking to sell, the market value of most homes have, for the most part, stayed stable lately, and if you’re in the market to buy, interest rates are near historic lows.

“Prices have leveled off. I wouldn’t say there’s a strong upwards trajectory, but there certainly isn’t a downward one either. We’re not really seeing prices just crashing or falling off or doing anything like tha,” VanAssche said.

VanAssche says if you have questions related to home buying or selling, local realtors are there to help.