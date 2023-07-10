MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A home and two garages were damaged in southeast Minot late Sunday afternoon after a grass fire started in the area.

According to the Minot Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to the area of Soo Street and Valley Street for a report of a grass fire rapidly moving toward multiple structures.

Upon arrival, crews found a large grass fire behind the property of 1118 Valley Street that was caused by the embers from a nearby recreational fire.

Fire crews quickly deployed hand-held lines to protect against further damage to two garages and the home. All three structures suffered minimal damage and no injuries were reported.