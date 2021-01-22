Home weatherization available through the state’s low-income Energy Assistance Program

Last month, we told you about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the Department of Human Services.

The program doesn’t just help eligible households cover heating costs, but also with services like weatherization.

That consists of adjustments like insulation, and repairing doors and windows.

Community Action Minot is 1 of 7 organizations in the state with crews to perform these services.

“We typically do about eight to 10 homes a month with the crews that we have which averages out to roughly 100 to 125 homes a year,” Executive Director Willy Soderholm said.

Community Action Minot offers weatherization services for homes in seven counties.

Soderholm says part of the group’s mission is to get residents out of poverty, and the money saved through energy adjustments can help with that.

“That’s basically the purpose of the program is to provide health and safety within their home and also energy efficiency, but to also save money which they will then be able to use in other ways if possible,” Soderholm said.

Community Action also provides an emergency furnace and water heater repair or replacement service.

