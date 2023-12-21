BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While the holidays can be a joyous time for many, they can also bring sadness as well, especially when we remember loved ones that we’ve lost.

That’s especially true for many of our homeless members within the community.

December 21 is a day that holds a special meaning for the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People.

“Day of Remembrance is a national commemoration or memorial day for anyone who’s lost their lives and doesn’t have an address or a place to call home,” shared Dave Bender, the ministry coordinator at Heaven’s Helpers.

Hosted on the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, the Homeless Remembrance Day is a reminder of the dangers that homeless people face as they sleep outdoors.

“It’s important for us to remember that this is our community, these are our friends, these are our connections, and we all have some responsibility,” added Bender.

Coalition members display a pillow and a candle, along with the names of homeless people they’ve helped out who have since passed on.

“Each person is human, and they have a story,” said Raquel Doll, a behavioral health specialist at Ministry on the Margins. “Whether it’s one name on that list or 20 — to remember that person’s life is so beautiful.”

Doll says the display offers a way to process the grief as well.

“I think this is another way that we can allow those people who’ve lost someone who was experiencing homelessness to grieve as well and make it more a part of their lives,” Doll added. “We have people who stay here, 50 plus people a night, who will come here and see this — and I guarantee you one of those people have lost someone out on the streets this year, so it’ll just be another great process to help them grieve as well.”

This is especially true in the case of Jeral Whitefeather, a resident at the Center for Opportunity.

The Remembrance Day brings memories of his brother — who was homeless when he passed away in October.

“At the time I wasn’t able to help him because I couldn’t help myself, and that’s something that I’ll have to live with for not taking care of my little brother at that time,” shared Whitefeather. “Around the holidays, it hits hard because he’s not here, and also still mourning the loss of my mom, that’s very tough.”

Members of the Coalition say despite the heartache of the day, it’s also full of hope — and that’s why the candle is an important part of the display.

“There’s always hope, no matter how dark it is, there’s always an opportunity,” shared Bender. “The coalition is a place where we think everybody can find hope — hope for the hopeless, and a home for the homeless.”