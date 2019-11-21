Homeless Students Face Many Obstacles in Receiving an Equal Education

1,795 students in North Dakota are currently homeless.

The good news: that number is down from over 2,500 homeless students last school year.

However, that’s not the case in the capital city. That number has risen to about 375 for the 2019 to 2020 school year.

Students facing homelessness already face many barriers, including transportation. The Bismarck Public Schools Students in Transition Coordinator says this higher number is very concerning because it leaves her program with fewer resources to help everyone.

The program has taken many strides though. Just this year, they’ve added in school vans to students without transportation, to and from school every day.

“Instead of getting in a taxi where every day it’s a different driver, and a lot of these kids come from trauma. That might be a trigger for them when they get in, so right when they get to school, they already have a lot of anxiety and they can’t function during the day. So when they have that stability, same driver, friendly face, they know who it is…that’s something that’s one less thing they have to worry about during the day,” shared Students in Transition Coordinator Sherrice Roness.

She says anyone can help out by donating cash or warm clothing.

If you’re interested in contributing, call Roness at 701-323-4051. You can drop off winter gear at the Hughes Building at 806 N Washington Street in Bismarck during business hours.

Roness says you’re also welcome to call her to find out what they need most at the moment.