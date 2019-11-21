Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Homeless Students Face Many Obstacles in Receiving an Equal Education

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1,795 students in North Dakota are currently homeless.

The good news: that number is down from over 2,500 homeless students last school year.

However, that’s not the case in the capital city. That number has risen to about 375 for the 2019 to 2020 school year.

Students facing homelessness already face many barriers, including transportation. The Bismarck Public Schools Students in Transition Coordinator says this higher number is very concerning because it leaves her program with fewer resources to help everyone.

The program has taken many strides though. Just this year, they’ve added in school vans to students without transportation, to and from school every day.

“Instead of getting in a taxi where every day it’s a different driver, and a lot of these kids come from trauma. That might be a trigger for them when they get in, so right when they get to school, they already have a lot of anxiety and they can’t function during the day. So when they have that stability, same driver, friendly face, they know who it is…that’s something that’s one less thing they have to worry about during the day,” shared Students in Transition Coordinator Sherrice Roness.

She says anyone can help out by donating cash or warm clothing.

If you’re interested in contributing, call Roness at 701-323-4051. You can drop off winter gear at the Hughes Building at 806 N Washington Street in Bismarck during business hours.

Roness says you’re also welcome to call her to find out what they need most at the moment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge